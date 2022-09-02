Peaceful Moon concert series to feature South Korean music

The Noyes Art Gallery, in conjunction with Arts Council Korea of South Korea, will present three public concerts featuring musicians from South Korea.

These concerts will feature original music by South Korean composer Hana Oh and American composer Spencer Perkins, formerly of Lincoln. The compositions, themed “Peaceful Moon,” will suggest Eastern and Western musical motifs and were created specifically for these concerts.

Participating South Korean musicians

• Ye-Eun Lyla Cho, concert master and UNL graduate, specializing in violin;

• Chanhee Park, performer and concert producer;

• Hana Oh, composer; and

• Suyeon Shin, photographer and cultural producer.

Artist Julia Noyes will be creating live paintings of moon images in harmony with the music during the first two concerts.

Schedule of performances

• Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4-5 p.m. at Union College, 4811 Bancroft Ave., in Engel Recital Hall, second floor, room 201. Free admission and parking; all are welcome.

• Friday, Sept. 9, from 7-8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. Call 402-475-1061 for free reservations. Limited seating available. Paid parking and street parking.

• Saturday, Sept. 10, performances from 11-11:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m. at Art in the Garden, Lincoln Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway.

For more information, call 402-475-1061.