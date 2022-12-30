Payne and Cleveland to headline jazz concert Friday

Dani Cleveland and Justin Payne, an Omaha duo, will highlight the Jan. 6 First Friday Jazz (FFJ) performance from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Activity Center at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Payne is a classically trained tenor and composer who excels and enjoys the finer points of jazz performance as both a pianist and singer. He appeared with Camille Metoyer Moten in her FFJ concert a year ago. This will be his first featured performance at FFJ.

Cleveland’s soulful style features a cool and calm energy in creating music ranging from jazz to soul, R&B and gospel. Her heartfelt approach to melody and song makes her a unique performer. She is a frequent performer at Omaha jazz clubs and has hosted jazz concerts across the Midwest. She recently served a musical residency at Dubai’s Expo 2020.

There is no admission charge, and lunch is available for purchase. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the church’s food pantry.

The Feb. 3 concert will feature Camille Metoyer Moten and her combo.