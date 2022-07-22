Party in the Park family event set for July 30

Party in the Park family activities will take place Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schroder Park Wellness Campus, 1311 S. Folsom St. (South Folsom and West B streets).

Family activities will include martial arts, hula hoops and hooping demos, a brounce house, jump roping, step dancing, music with a DJ and food trucks.

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Blessings Box.

Schroder Park Wellness Campus partners are the Mourning Hope Grief Center, Willard Community Center, Lutheran Family Services, Community Crops, Sister Hugs, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.