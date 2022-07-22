 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Party in the Park family event set for July 30

  • 0

Party in the Park family activities will take place Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schroder Park Wellness Campus, 1311 S. Folsom St. (South Folsom and West B streets).

Family activities will include martial arts, hula hoops and hooping demos, a brounce house, jump roping, step dancing, music with a DJ and food trucks. 

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Blessings Box. 

Schroder Park Wellness Campus partners are the Mourning Hope Grief Center, Willard Community Center, Lutheran Family Services, Community Crops, Sister Hugs, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News