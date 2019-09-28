Nebraska was well represented at the 42nd Biennial Convention of the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP) held Sept. 5-8 in Las Vegas. Attending were one student member from Seward, Jarod Harris, and six credentialed members: Lori Bucholz (Omaha); Tom Havelka (Columbus); Sandra Olson (Grand Island); and Karen Watson, John Hineman and Jackie Knuth (Lincoln).
Two delegates had significant roles during the convention. Olson and Watson, both professionally registered parliamentarians, presented educational workshops. In "Special Rules of Order, Where Do These Belong?", Olson gave information as to why special rules are important and how to place them in organization documents. Olson also presided as president during the business meeting of the NAP Educational Foundation.
In "Submit for Print" (in the business track), Watson encouraged every member to share their parliamentary knowledge with organizations in their local communities by writing and submitting articles on parliamentary procedure for newsletters.
Jarod Harris was the Master of Ceremonies for the "Name that motion" competition between the seasoned parliamentarians and the newest members of the organization.
The Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians (NSAP) invites anyone residing in Nebraska to investigate the value of parliamentary procedure.
NSAP offers scholarships to individuals desiring to learn parliamentary procedure in addition to providing workshops to any organization who requests information. Workshops have a variety of topics including how to plan meetings for efficiency, how to preside, make motions and even prepare – in order to have your resolution adopted.
All units in Nebraska are open to the public; meetings are free to attend. See www.NEparliamentarians.org for meeting times and contact information.