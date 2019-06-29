The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department Athletics Office will add two new adult slow-pitch softball leagues this fall.
The “50 and Over” and “5 on 5 on 5” leagues will play games from Aug. 9 to late October, weather permitting. Registration for the “50 and Over” league is open now, and registration for the “5 on 5 on 5” league opens July 1.
The “50 and Over” league is for men and women age 50 and older by Dec. 31, 2019. The fee is $48 per player, and the registration deadline is Sunday, July 21. This league will primarily follow USA senior softball rules. Team drafts are July 23.
The “5 on 5 on 5” league is a new format that features three teams in one game: an outfield team, an infield team and a batting team. Five-player teams rotate throughout the field as each inning passes. Coed teams will play Thursday nights, and men’s teams will play Sundays. The registration fee is $175 per team for eight regular season games. Registration deadline is July 28.
For more details about the softball program, visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne or call 402-441-7892. For more information about all park programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.