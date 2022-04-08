Parks and Rec seeks volunteers

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites residents and organizations to volunteer for a variety of activities this spring and summer.

Opportunities include:

Adopt a park, trail or landscape: Organizations can clean and maintain park areas for one-year sessions. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 402-441-7847.

Swim and dive teams: Volunteers are needed to assist the swim and dive team coaches with practice, drills, skill development and supervision of meets. For more information, contact the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.

Special Olympics: The Shooting Stars Special Olympics Team needs volunteer coaches, Unified Partners, practice assistants and general supervisors. Year-round opportunities at various locations are available. For more information, contact the Easterday Recreation Center at 402-441-7877.

Pioneers Park Nature Center: Volunteers are needed for garden maintenance, visitors’ services and special events. For more information, contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895.

Recreation centers: Volunteers are needed to assist with recreation programming. For more information, contact Dan Payzant, recreation coordinator, at 402-441-7959.

Public gardens:

• Garden Gab volunteers share horticultural knowledge with visitors at Sunken Gardens, Hamann Rose Garden and the Rotary Strolling Garden. Volunteer sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 17. Training is provided by Parks and Recreation.

• Docent volunteers conduct tours and share information about the history and plants at Sunken Gardens, Hamann Rose Garden and the Rotary Strolling Garden. Training is provided by Parks and Recreation. Contact Zac Halley, Public Gardens, at 402-326-9045 for more information on both opportunities.

For information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

