Parks and Rec offers spring sports
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will offer adult softball, youth volleyball and youth flag football leagues this spring.

NFL FLAG Football has four grade divisions:

• Kindergarten and first grade;

• Second and third grades;

• Fourth and fifth grades;

• Sixth and eighth grades.

On these five-person teams, all players are eligible receivers, and each participant receives an official NFL-licensed jersey. The registration deadline is Feb. 16, and the season runs from March 23 to April 28. Fees are $80 for the first child and $75 for each additional child.

Youth Volleyball is divided into two leagues:

• Second and third grades;

• Fourth and fifth grades.

Games are played on Saturday mornings with four-person teams on smaller courts, as recommended by USA Volleyball. The registration deadline is Feb. 16, and the season runs from March 21 to May 2. Fees are $50 for the first child and $45 for each additional child.

Adult Slow-Pitch Softball registration opens Feb. 17 and ends March 29. The dates and fees vary by league.

For more information about adult sports leagues, contact Monica Manning at mmanning@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7892. For youth sports leagues, contact Jay Jacox at jjacox@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-5939.

For more information about all Parks and Recreation spring team sports, visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne.

