Parkinson's Support Group meeting June 26

Andrew Loudon, attorney, will present "The Top 10 Mistakes Made in Estate Planning" as part of the Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m. in-person at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.

Enter through door 4, and the Great Room is immediately to the right.

If you can't attend in person, join by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3zHfhOK. The passcode is 077827, and the meeting ID number is 858 1928 1151.

Direct any questions to Suzy at suzycam54@gmail.com or Gunter at 402-435-8946.

