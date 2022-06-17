 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parkinson's Support Group meeting June 26

  • 0

Andrew Loudon, attorney, will present "The Top 10 Mistakes Made in Estate Planning" as part of the Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m. in-person at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.

Enter through door 4, and the Great Room is immediately to the right.

If you can't attend in person, join by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3zHfhOK. The passcode is 077827, and the meeting ID number is 858 1928 1151.

Direct any questions to Suzy at suzycam54@gmail.com or Gunter at 402-435-8946.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News