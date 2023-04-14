A Parkinson's resource panel event will take place at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Join industry professionals who serve Parkinson's patients with a variety of needs from therapy, wellness and home care. They will share key information, tips, ideas and best practices for Parkinson's patients and care partners.

Attendees will receive frequently asked Q&A books from the Parkinson's Foundation.

These interdisciplinary team members will share how to live better with Parkinson's Family members and friends are welcome to attend this free event provided by the Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group.

For more information, visit LPDSG.org or call Joyce Starr at 402-540-0686.