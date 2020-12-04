Park Middle School receives grant for books

Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded Park Middle School a $2,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $4 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 850 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across 46 states.

Park Middle School will use the grant to purchase new and updated books for students to ensure that all students have the opportunity to read, said Matt Macoubrie, a world history teacher at Park School.

"Every one of Park's sixth and seventh grade students have 30 minutes of direct reading instruction and/or enrichment," Macoubrie said. "This allows our students to be more successful academically, and it increases their opportunities in high school and in post-secondary education by not only becoming solid readers, but broadening their horizons in the world of reading."

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take steps toward literacy or continued education.

