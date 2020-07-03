Parade decision ends local Sowers’ longtime tradition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic ended a 56-year tradition for the Sowers Club of Lincoln last month.

The club had participated in the NEBRASKAland Days parade every year since its inception in 1964; the tradition included trips to North Platte every year since 1968. The 2020 festival became another COVID-19 casualty when officials in North Platte announced in early May that they were postponing the three-day Father’s Day weekend festival.

The decision was in accordance with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that he did not see how “town days or festivals” would be able to proceed as normal due to social distancing standards. As of last weekend, parades, dances and street dances continue to not be allowed in Nebraska.

Started in Lincoln

Parade officials in North Platte said the NEBRASKAland Days began in Lincoln as a parade-only event in 1964 and became a full-fledged festival hosted by the Capital City from 1965-1967. In the early years of the parade, the Sowers Club of Lincoln was a division of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.