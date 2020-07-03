Parade decision ends local Sowers’ longtime tradition

The coronavirus pandemic ended a 56-year tradition for the Sowers Club of Lincoln last month.
The club had participated in the NEBRASKAland Days parade every year since its inception in 1964; the tradition included trips to North Platte every year since 1968. The 2020 festival became another COVID-19 casualty when officials in North Platte announced in early May that they were postponing the three-day Father’s Day weekend festival.
The decision was in accordance with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that he did not see how “town days or festivals” would be able to proceed as normal due to social distancing standards. As of last weekend, parades, dances and street dances continue to not be allowed in Nebraska.
Started in Lincoln
Parade officials in North Platte said the NEBRASKAland Days began in Lincoln as a parade-only event in 1964 and became a full-fledged festival hosted by the Capital City from 1965-1967. In the early years of the parade, the Sowers Club of Lincoln was a division of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
In 1968, the statewide celebration moved to North Platte – and the Sowers Club of Lincoln followed it, making the 225-mile trip west for 52 consecutive years. In recent years, the state’s official celebration has pumped more than $20 million into North Platte’s local economy.
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge said last weekend that efforts will be made to reschedule the festival’s trademark Buffalo Bill Rodeo for early August. The parade is also still on the calendar, set for a rescheduled date of Aug. 8, but with parades still on the prohibited list as of late June, the spokesman expressed doubt that the parade will be salvaged.
Concerts scheduled in conjunction with the 2020 festival will be moved to 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!