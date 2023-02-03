An exhibition of new works by Kristine Allphin titled “Paper Grottos” opened Friday and will be on display at Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., through April 8.

Allphin works with the traditional batik process, uniquely adapted for application on paper. Batik is a technique of wax-resist dying most widely recognized for being applied to cloth but can also be used to embellish various types of textiles, paper, wood, leather or other natural materials. It is an ancient cultural practice originating from Indonesia, and more precisely from the largest and most populous island of Java.

Allphin brings an original style, sensibility and craftsmanship to her batik work. The title “Paper Grottos” emphasizes the unexpected use of paper, Allphin’s preferred medium of choice. She finds inspiration in the always shifting, changing seasons, native grasses and vast prairie landscapes.

The long and repetitive process becomes a form of meditation. The results are lush secret gardens, meadows and clearings that are made otherworldly from the unpredictable colors they unveil. These environments, created in a meditative space by the artist, in turn draw the viewer into a peaceful and contemplative place.

For more information on this exhibition, additional works by Allphin or other queries regarding the exhibitions program at the Lux, contact Haley Shaw, director of exhibitions at 402-466-8692 or haley@luxcenter.org.