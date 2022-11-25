Panel to discuss reproductive rights at LWV Lunch & Learn

The Lunch & Learn series by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County will feature a panel discussion centering on how abortion rights will be defended in the next legislative session.

The event is on Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m., and is free and open to the public via Zoom.

Those wishing to attend should use this link: https://bit.ly/3OvIthe. For assistance in joining the Zoom meeting, email secretary@lincolnleague.org.

Participants in the panel discussion will be Andi Curry Grubb, Nebraska state executive director for Planned Parenthood North Central States; State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, District 6; and Scout Richters, ACLU of Nebraska legal and policy counsel.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and ending the federal constitutional right to abortion. This ruling leaves the right to abortion up to federal or state laws. Abortion in Nebraska is currently legal up to the 20th week of pregnancy except in municipalities where it has been banned by local ordinance.

Abortion in Nebraska is currently legal up to the 20th week of pregnancy except in municipalities where it has been banned by local ordinance.

