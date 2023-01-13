Pancakes for PCAN event Feb. 7 at Good Shepherd

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, will host the ninth annual “Pancakes for PCAN” benefit Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 4-7 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for supporting local families who have a child diagnosed with cancer.

This is the first in-person Pancakes for PCAN (Pediatric Cancer Action Network) event since the start of COVID-19 nearly three years ago. Good Shepherd invites everyone to attend and enjoy all the pancakes and sausages you can eat.

PCAN fundraises one year in advance to help Good Shepherd determine its budget and ability to assist families. The money raised in 2023 will determine how many families the church will be able to help in 2024. With a disproportionately high rate of childhood cancer in Nebraska, the need greatly exceeds current resources.

“We pray that the assistance provided to each family we are able to serve will ease the burden they are faced with during their child's treatment, and give us an opportunity to share the love of Christ with them when they are desperately in need of His message of hope and grace,” said Karri Ahlschwede, co-founder of PCAN and grant coordinator for its board of directors.

The PCAN Board of Directors, all volunteers, ensure that donations go directly to families in need instead of a CEO's salary.

During 2020, Pancakes for PCAN served a pancake meal to approximately 400 people and were able to raise over $4,000 to help these local families affected by this terrible childhood disease. In order to not compromise the health of the children affected with cancer, during COVID 2021 and 2022, Good Shepherd refrained from holding a public fundraiser. These families need this financial support now more than ever, and Good Shepherd looks forward to another Pancakes for PCAN event this year.