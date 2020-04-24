Paint a butterfly at Noyes Art Gallery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the south side of Noyes Art Gallery floats a kaleidoscope of butterflies. Over the last few years, artists with the gallery have painted a variety of these flying insects, in all sizes and colors. And now, you can tag one for yourself.

For those interested in adding to the kaleidoscope, the time is now. Call the gallery at (402) 475-1061 to sign up to paint a butterfly. The gallery will provide the paint, brushes and an artist to assist you with tagging your butterfly, within social distancing guidelines, of course.

Don’t miss this opportunity to help beautify the alley beside the Noyes Gallery. Create a unique memory with a loved one by leaving your mark among the fluttering wings outside the gallery. Then document your work with a photo and share it on social media. The Noyes butterflies have become a popular spot for students and others to take photos during special occasions.

For those curious about the butterflies on the north side of the gallery, that’s where the kaleidoscope began. Artists began painting butterflies there as memorials for friends and family of gallery members, turning their grief into art.

Noyes Art Gallery’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call to set up a time to paint a butterfly. And while you’re there, look around.

