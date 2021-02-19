Paddywhack concert to be livestreamed Thursday

Paddywhack will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

Paddywhack is a Lincoln-based band that has performed folk music from the British iIsles and North America for over 35 years. The group plays a variety of jigs, hornpipes, polkas and reels on a multitude of instruments and mixes them with vocal harmonies while singing sea shanties, ballads and singalongs.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

