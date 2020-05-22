Pabst named local coordinator of ICES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eric Pabst, an English Language Learners teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, has been named the new local coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES). He will be working with families and schools in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

“I have been teaching in this field for over 15 years," Pabst said. "I love working with the wonderful cultures and students from around the world. I have traveled to Europe and also have family that live in Germany. My wife is a native of Mexico, so I am also immersed in Latino culture as well, and I love it. I have three daughters and love to travel and do things with them."

Pabst said that he is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. He feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increases mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.

He is seeking families that would like to host exchange students for the 2020-21 school year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family -- not as a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores.