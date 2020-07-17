P-EBT family meals program application deadline July 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has approved the State of Nebraska to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). This new program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and impacted by school closures.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), will operate P-EBT, a supplemental food purchasing addition to current SNAP participants. The program is also a new EBT benefit to other eligible households not participating in SNAP to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.

Families already participating in SNAP do not need to apply, and will have their benefits automatically placed on their EBT card. Families not currently participating in SNAP but who have been determined eligible by their schools to receive free or reduced-priced lunches will need to apply for P-EBT through the P-EBT online application and will receive a specific “P-EBT” card. A family’s address must be registered with the post office to ensure delivery of the P-EBT card.