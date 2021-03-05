'Over the Rainbow' art show at NSOB in March

Six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit their work in an “Over the Rainbow” show at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in March. The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects, media and styles.

Therese Bauer builds images of color and texture with paint, exploring both abstract and representational images.

Aimee Booton experiments with both imagery and materials. Using black light paints as well as more traditional materials, she paints both abstract and surreal pictures.

Maryellen Fulton uses a variety of media to create images of fantasy and nature, lush and colorful to seduce the eye.

Janna Harsch uses unique materials – paints on metal – to give her pictures an ethereal light. She studies plants, horses and landscape in her works.

Dorothy Lambert paints thoroughly unique landscapes. She loves exploring views from aloft to vistas stretching to the horizon.

Diana Pueppke works with wood to create a variety of objects. From wood turning to assembled sculptures, her pieces highlight the beauty of her materials.

Grab your mask and explore new art in this exhibit at the NSOB. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

