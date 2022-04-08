Over $225K raised so far to save Pershing’s mural

Since March 1, and with a goal of raising $3 million, the Committee to Save Pershing’s Mural has raised between $25,000 and $30,000 from over 270 contributions ranging from $5 to $1,000. In addition, the committee has received two additional monetary commitments totaling $200,000.

Most of the donations are from Lincoln, but the committee has also received contributions from as far away as California and Sweden.

The goal is to raise the first $1 million by May 1. That amount would allow safely removing the mural before the building is roped off for its scheduled demolition this summer.

After May 1, the committee would have additional time to continue its fundraising and grant-writing efforts to raise the additional $2 million to restore and reinstall the mural at the Lancaster Event Center.

The following feelings expressed by respected individuals in Lincoln and the state echo the passion of countless Nebraskans who want to see Pershing’s historic mural – a majestic, historic and iconic example of public art – preserved for future generations.

Allen Beermann, Lincoln citizen for more than half a century

“Someone once remarked that there are events and projects that awaken the mind, touch the human heart and call for each of us in a community to walk the high road of conscience, guided by what President Lincoln called "the better angels of our society." Our City of Lincoln is made up of better angels, and we call on all of you now to help save the mural that has been a part of our community’s culture for a very long time.

“It can truly be said that our obligation as a citizenry is to do our part in cultural patriotism – and the opportunity is real, it is now and it cannot fail!

“As we work together to save the mural, our work and contributions will be constructive, upbuilding, beneficent, enduring and always an influence for good … because we saved this Picasso for many future generations to enjoy and admire.

“Fellow Lincolnites, we are hoping that each of you can be a beacon of hope. In this endeavor, we can either be leaners or lifters. It seems like in life, we can be bitter, or better. Please join in this endeavor to do better – do not allow this mural to go in pieces to the city dump! Join the community in being a lifter and let us, together, lift this mural to a new location to be enjoyed by all for another lifetime or more!”

Anne Pagel, curator, Karen and Robert Duncan Collection

“I’ve always loved seeing the Pershing Auditorium’s bold, colorful mural and, as I passed, would oftentimes search out bits that I hadn’t noticed before. I liked the balance of representational figures with abstraction, so typical of the mid-1950s, and that it effectively communicated the exciting things that were going on inside: sports, dance, music, drama and important community events.

“The two artists who created the design, Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammond, met the immense aesthetic and engineering challenges of the project. In fact, the mural was, at the time, the largest such work in the country. Both were highly trained, respected artists and teachers in Omaha who left lasting legacies, Thiessen in particular. He was one of the founders of the Nebraska Arts Council, an art critic for the Omaha World-Herald and led Iowa’s WPA Federal Art Project.

“To me, it is vital to cherish art that so effectively reflects its time and place, and also to respect and preserve the works of exceptional, forward-thinking Nebraskans. I look forward to seeing the mural installed for people to enjoy for years to come.”

Tax-deductible donations to save Pershing’s mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the “memo” line of the check.

Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy at 402-430-5923 or lizwshea@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0