There is an upside to summer.
Of course, some of you readers may firmly believe there is no downside to the sweltering, sweat-producing, mosquito-inviting, high energy bill-enabling and humidity-filling season. Obviously, some of us do not agree. We prefer to enjoy summer only when the temperature is in the lower 80s or upper 70s without humidity. “Feels like” is not an acceptable phrase.
There is a need to be positive, and water seems to be an easy choice. Water is the most natural “cooler” in existence. Just the thought of it calms the soul. The sound of its gentle “whoosh, whoosh” slowly erases any tension we may hold. Water satisfies thirst and keeps bodies hydrated. Most importantly, in summer … water fills pools.
Swimming pools come in an assortment of shapes and sizes. Round, oval, kidney and infinity to name a few. Pools are filled to different levels, from inches to feet to fathoms. Temperatures vary from chilling to hellish. Approaches diverge from rope-swinging to toe-dipping to diving to a slow float.
You may think the purpose of this rambling is to point out how we are all different and should be accepted as such. You would be mistaken. The purpose is to propose if you are not enjoying the summer heat ... it’s your own fault.
1. Go buy a pool. It doesn’t matter if it’s a kiddie pool or a gigantic above-ground pool. Even adults are buying these childhood treasures. Sit beside it and dip your toes.
2. Better yet … plop yourself into the pool.
3. Find a pond or a lake and enjoy nature. Grab a fishing rod, magazine, cool beverage or simply listen.
4. Better yet … take a nap.
5. Find a public pool. This may be maintained by a fitness center, the city or a state park.
6. Better yet, forget what you look like in a swimsuit. Run through the sprinklers.
Life isn’t composed of closed doors. Opportunities don’t just sit there. Most of us do not look forward to becoming older and are often thinking of the “what ifs.” Frankly, I have found it much more fun to shed a few inhibitions (still working on others and putting on a swimsuit), wrinkles, sagging body parts and all. This is how I choose to beat the heat. If the environment proposes a more dignified approach, I’ll just smile, grab my water bottle and dream of slowly floating to my cooler place.