Otherworldly exhibit featured at Third Friday art event

An “out of this world” collection of new work landed at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., at its Third Friday show June 18.

The show includes creatures from beyond this world depicted in various media and will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June 30.

Kelsey Dooley, who hosted the Third Friday event, explores new worlds through color and fantastic creatures. She plays with color and abstract design in addition to fantasy and more representational images.

Other artists joining Dooley for this exhibit are Robert Muckel (photography), Kelly Coffin (painting), Dan Owens (drawing and mixed media), Cody Grape (miniature sculpture and jewelry), Curtis Adams (3D paper constructions), Lauren Damm (painting), Dana Clements (mixed media) and Ginger Wilson (mixed media/collage).

In addition to exploring the gallery, you can view the artists' websites

