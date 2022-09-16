Osborne talks Husker football and coaching at Exec Club meeting

After last Saturday night’s devastating home loss by the Huskers to Georgia Southern and the subsequent announcement of the firing of head football coach Scott Frost Sunday morning, it seems a sense of reason and calm might be just the medicine needed come Monday for Nebraska fans.

That elixir came in the form of legendary former Husker Coach Tom Osborne, when he spoke to an overflow crowd of spectators in a room named after him in the lower level of the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln at the weekly Executive Club luncheon.

“It’s a difficult landscape to negotiate. Coaching has become very complicated, and so you’ve seen just recently the coaching change that was made,” said Osborne, who retired from football coaching after an undefeated season in 1997 with Frost leading the team to a national championship as the starting quarterback.

“I think Scott is a good person and a good coach. You think about what he did at Central Florida after they hadn’t won a game the previous year, 0-12. Scott’s first year they were 6-6 and went to a bowl game, and the next year they were 13-0 and beat Auburn in the bowl game. They (CFU) were self-acclaimed national champions with their athletic director making that proclamation. There’s an argument there as they were the only undefeated team left at the end of the season.”

Osborne’s admiration for Frost obviously began back in his playing days. He saw the athleticism exhibited in his high school years at Wood River when he was being recruited by Nebraska and Stanford, where he initially went before returning to Nebraska. Osborne also noticed the football acumen and where Frost’s future might lead him.

“I think a lot of Scott. He called the plays, and we were second in the Big 12 in total offense with him calling the plays in that last year,” said Osborne, who captured three Husker national championships in coaching from 1973 to the final season in 1997 and amassed a 255-49-3 record. “He was very innovative and has a very good mind. But sometimes things, for whatever reason, don’t work out. You think back to last year – we were in every game and people were saying we’re the best 3-9 team in football.”

He continued the point by saying in football, most losses occur when little things don’t quite go right. He said in most of those cases a turnover, a big play or a missed tackle can add up to three or four losses, and next thing you know, the losing string begins to multiply.

But Osborne changed course and countered the negatives by applying some soothing salve and positive statements about what fortune may come as things begin to change. He likes the possibilities of what Husker football may look like when interim head coach Mickey Joseph takes over the helm.

“I talked to him a little bit this morning, and Mickey’s (Joseph) a football guy. He’s all in. This is his whole life, coaching and football, and I think he’s got a decent chance of doing well,” said Osborne about Joseph, who played for Nebraska from 1988-1991 and who also played at the quarterback position.

In moving forward with inevitable change immediately facing the football program and this season, Osborne embraced the question of what that may mean to the success of Husker football in 2022 with a difficult and compounded task at hand with salient complications for a newly created football roster.

“It can go two ways. They can give up or they could really renew their energy. You know Mickey’s a high-energy guy and he’s been around a lot of football,” Osborne said about Joseph, who came to Nebraska from LSU as an assistant coach in charge of wide receivers. “He sleeps and lives football, and don’t be surprised if things don’t go pretty well the rest of the season.”

In closing, Osborne reminded his audience of the importance of what needs to take place with one voice within the football program moving forward to achieve the kind of success that previous Husker teams have seen in the past.

“You guys in this room have to understand this. You don’t just hire a head coach and suddenly everything works. This is not a one-man operation, and it depends on the guys down in the training room, the equipment guy, academic counselor, assistant coaches and players … what kind of effort they put forth and how unified they are including the entire athletic department, anybody who touches the life of a football player – we can’t be speaking with different voices. They all have to hear the same thing, and we want to make sure everybody’s united and positive, and everybody’s putting in first, unselfishly. If you do that, we’ll be okay.”