Orion Walsh concert to be livestreamed Thursday

Nebraska singer-songwriter Orion Walsh will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

After a decade of putting out albums and touring, Walsh has released "The Foreigner" EP with Indie Vision Music. He previously released seven albums with independent labels Sower Records and The Hunter Records. He also released two albums with his previous band Slow Coming Day (Tooth & Nail Records).

The free-spirited traveler and songwriter has been touring for over a decade and has performed over 1,000 concerts across the U.S. and in 15 different countries, including tours to Europe.

The March 11 concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

