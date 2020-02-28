Opening reception March 6 for Gallery 9 show
Opening reception March 6 for Gallery 9 show

Gallery 9 art show "Torched Ripped Loved"

Everyone is invited to attend the opening reception of the March art show "Torched Ripped Loved" on Friday, March 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gallery 9 in the Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth St.

Featured artists are Donna Burdic, Mark E. Coyle and Gail Folda. The show's title is based on:

Torched - Burdic will present original handmade sterling silver and gold jewelry with semi-precious stones. 

Ripped - Coyle is adventuring out into collage with torn paper, wire, water color, acrylic and enamel paint.

Loved - Folda says the inspiration for her work is having a wild imagination and watching too many sci-fi and King Kong vs. Godzilla movies.

The show will be on display March 4-29. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

