Open house to celebrate new Genealogy Library location

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society will celebrate the new location of its Genealogy Library with an open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-5 p.m. The new location is at 2900 O St., lower level Suite 2.

The library’s collection of 8,000 genealogy books and magazines will be available for research again with volunteers to help visitors begin or expand their family trees. In addition to the books and magazines, be sure to see the scanners, online resources, maps and original records that are available. The library also has resources to research other counties, states and countries.

Whether you have Lancaster County connections or not, the LLCGS invites you to explore your family history so that you can write, share, organize and preserve your family’s legacy.

The LLCGS mission is “Preserving the past for future generations.” LLCGS was founded in 1975 as a volunteer-run organization dedicated to promoting genealogy, engaging members and preserving records. For more information, visit https://llcgs.info or email contact@llcgs.info.