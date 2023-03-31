Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an open house Thursday, April 6, regarding planned improvements on North 48th Street and in the University Place neighborhood. The event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

48th Street between Leighton Avenue and Superior Street

• Improvements for this Lincoln on the Move project include a mill and overlay, and concrete repairs. Additional work using other funding sources includes reconstruction of a traffic signal, installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon, and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This improvement project is estimated to cost $5.6 million. Construction is expected to begin this spring. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

48th Street between Leighton Avenue and Gladstone Street

• In coordination with the North 48th Street project between Leighton Avenue and Superior Street, this work will include water main replacement, with the existing water main lined and reconnected to the existing water service. This project is estimated to cost $2.55 million. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

University Place neighborhood

• Improvements for several streets in the University Place neighborhood include a mill and overlay, and concrete repairs. Additional work includes upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The improvement project is estimated to cost $1.2 million. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

For more information on this public open house or the projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: 48th Leighton to Superior, 48th water main, or University Place Neighborhood) or contact Marc Rosso, LTU, at 531-207-3244 or mrosso@lincoln.ne.gov.