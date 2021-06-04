Open house for GPTN Connector Bridge today at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN) invite the public to the Great Plains Trails Network Connector Bridge Open House from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today, June 5, at Densmore Park, 6701 S. 14th St.

The 350-foot hiker-biker bridge that connects the Rock Island Trail and the Jamaica North Trail in Wilderness Park was completed in 2020. The open house was postponed due to the pandemic.

Parking is available at the new trail plaza near the ballfields at the west end of Densmore Park. The event will include remarks by Councilman Bennie Shobe, other city officials, representatives of the Great Plains Trails Network and other partners. Attendees will have an opportunity to view photos of the project during construction and sign a guest book.

Great Plains Trails Network has raised about $5 million for area trails, including more than $1 million for this $2.2 million bridge, which the city has officially named the Great Plains Trails Network Connector.

For more information about GPTN, visit gptn.org. For more information about Lincoln’s trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.

