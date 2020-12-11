 Skip to main content
Online 'Brass Christmas' set for Dec. 20
“A Nebraska Brass Christmas" will be livestreamed on facebook.com/nebraskabrass from St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

Holiday favorites will include "Joy to the World," "In the Bleak Midwinter," "I Saw Three Ships," "Chistmastime is Here," plus a new arrangement of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by horn player Ric Ricker.

In addition to Ricker, the performance will feature Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Mark Mendell on trombone and Nancy Vogt on tuba.

