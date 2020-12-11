Online 'Brass Christmas' set for Dec. 20

“A Nebraska Brass Christmas" will be livestreamed on facebook.com/nebraskabrass from St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

Holiday favorites will include "Joy to the World," "In the Bleak Midwinter," "I Saw Three Ships," "Chistmastime is Here," plus a new arrangement of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by horn player Ric Ricker.