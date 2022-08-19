One Thread Project expands help to women in Congo

Since 2015, Lincoln locals Amy Williams and Suzanne Campbell have worked with women and families in Congo. When Williams first traveled to Congo to meet her soon-to-be adopted daughter, she saw the need to empower the women and families she met. Soon she shared this vision with her sister-in-law, and together with the support of their community in Lincoln, they created One Thread Project.

As a registered nongovernmental organization in Congo, One Thread Project’s focus is on economic empowerment through vocational sewing instruction. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), “Economic empowerment is the capacity of women and men to participate in, contribute to and benefit from growth processes in ways that recognize the value of their contributions, respect their dignity and make it possible to negotiate a fairer distribution of the benefits of growth.”

Davina’s story

Davina, a young woman in Congo, first attended One Thread Project in 2019. She has since graduated from the initial sewing and vocational training program and has launched her own thriving business. Davina is a part of One Thread Project’s Ambassador program. These students receive seed loans, a form of micro-financing, which allow them to invest in their business. Davina, like many One Thread Project students, has seen a big impact on her life and ability to thrive.

"The program helped my family so much,” Davina said. “I don't know how I would get by without this opportunity. My mom works, but it’s hard and not enough. This program helped me, my mom and my sister meet our needs."

Gained nonprofit status in U.S.

One Thread Project previously operated under the umbrella of another NGO in Congo, Reeds of Hope. During this time, Williams and Campbell gained meaningful experience in running a vocational sewing program overseas. Earlier this year, One Thread Project gained its own nonprofit status in the United States. The organization has seen tremendous outcomes and growth across its programming in the past couple years, allowing for great impact for women and children in Congo. Co-founder Williams credits this in part to One Thread’s amazing community of supporters in Lincoln.

“Together, with gratitude to our amazing community, over 300 women have come through our doors, 125 women have graduated, and 10 businesses have been launched by our Ambassador students,” said Williams, executive director of One Thread Project.

Annual event Sept. 14

One Thread Project will host its annual event Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Lincoln. Email Onethread99@gmail.com for event information. This event will serve as an opportunity for members of the Lincoln community to learn more about One Thread Project and hear student impact stories. You can learn more about One Thread Project at www.onethreadproject.org and by staying in touch on social media @onethreadproject.