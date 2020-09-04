One, some or none

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this crazy market where we have a lot more buyers than we do sellers, it’s a regular occurrence to have more than one offer on any given house in the Lincoln area. Pricing your home properly is still key to getting offers.

Once you list your house, you’re going to get one offer, some offers or none. We really want you to get at least one.

One offer is really all you need to get your home sold. You’re in an excellent position and are hitting your goal — if you have a buyer who wants your home. And getting one offer means that your priced home properly.

This is a pretty standard situation for real estate transactions. You and the buyer are essentially on equal footing when it comes to negotiations. All you need is one.

If you have some offers (meaning anything more than one), then you’re in an excellent position. Congratulations! More than one buyer wants your house. You and your Realtor did a really good job pricing your home and estimating the potential desire of the buyer pool in that price range.