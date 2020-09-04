One, some or none

In this crazy market where we have a lot more buyers than we do sellers, it’s a regular occurrence to have more than one offer on any given house in the Lincoln area. Pricing your home properly is still key to getting offers.
Once you list your house, you’re going to get one offer, some offers or none. We really want you to get at least one.
One offer is really all you need to get your home sold. You’re in an excellent position and are hitting your goal — if you have a buyer who wants your home. And getting one offer means that your priced home properly.
This is a pretty standard situation for real estate transactions. You and the buyer are essentially on equal footing when it comes to negotiations. All you need is one.
If you have some offers (meaning anything more than one), then you’re in an excellent position. Congratulations! More than one buyer wants your house. You and your Realtor did a really good job pricing your home and estimating the potential desire of the buyer pool in that price range.
As the seller, you have options now. You are now in the stronger negotiating position. You are possibly getting a higher price for the home than expected. Or, buyers are offering to pay for some of the little things. Maybe one or more of the buyers is even offering to take the house without inspections.
Ooh, la la. This is when talking over all your options with your trusted Realtor is great! He or she can help you make an informed decision.
Then, there’s none. If your house has been on the market for longer than expected, then it’s time to talk to your Realtor about making some changes. Maybe you need to the lower the price. Maybe you need to do some fixes. Or perhaps it’s time to change up the marketing strategy. Your Realtor should be your guide in making these changes. Listen to him or her.
A good Realtor is looking out for your best interests and is watching the market every day. Hire someone you trust to sell your home. And let’s get you one or some offers!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!