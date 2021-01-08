I admit it. I am a closet singer.

Every so often, the words to a song will “move” me ... “I Will Always Love You,” “Country Roads,” “The Wheels on the Bus” start my vocal chords twitching, and suddenly I am warbling along at full volume (incognito of course).

Recently, I heard Elvis’s velvety voice singing “One Pair of Hands,” and time stood still. Hands fascinate me, and the thought of one pair evolving into unimaginable numbers was absorbing.

The song's lyrics include “One pair of hands healed the sick” … and as a result, numerous hands are working to keep a pandemic out of reach. I pictured medical personnel, teachers, first responders, and in the hidden trenches those working to develop a complex vaccine. How many pairs of hands are immersed at the alpha of this horrific domino factor, and what number of hands will deliver an omega?

The lyrics continue: “And thousands of people were fed.” Not only food, but information is “fed” to the world daily. Hands pick up a phone or message through technology … “I am out of food,” “My children have nothing to eat,” “There is no water safe enough to drink,” “Where do I go, what do I do?”