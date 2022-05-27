One Book-One Lincoln finalists event Monday

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to the announcement of the 2022 One Book-One Lincoln finalists at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St.

The announcement is part of the “Coffee on the Patio” fundraising event hosted every Memorial Day by the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. This year’s event is from 9-11:30 a.m.

The top three finalists will be available for checkout at the event. The books will be available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and e-book formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.

LCL has sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book-One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.

