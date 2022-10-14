One Book – One Lincoln event coming Sunday

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to a 1950s-themed One Book – One Lincoln event from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The free event features several activities:

• 1-2 p.m. – Models wearing fashions from the 1950s provided by the Nebraska Wesleyan University Costume Library will answer questions about their outfits and interact with participants. Guests can take selfies in a photo booth with 1950s backdrops and view local yearbooks and magazines from the decade. Light refreshments available.

• 2-3 p.m. – Participants can join a panel discussion with local historian Jim McKee and mid-century eyewitnesses, John and Jean Dale and Ruth Ann Young, as they reminisce about the 1950s in Lincoln.

The event celebrates the 2022 One Book – One Lincoln title “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. The book is a coming-of-age story that details the 10 days following a man’s release from a work farm in 1954.

The book is available in print, large type, compact disc, downloadable audio and e-book formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.