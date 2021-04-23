OmniArts to present 2 plays by Tennessee Williams

OmniArts Nebraska will present two short plays -- "The Chalky White Substance" and "The Traveling Companion" -- by one of the foremost dramatists of the 20th century, Tennessee Williams.
The curtain will rise for these plays Thursday through Saturday, April 29-May 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets.
Even with great commercial success, Williams always considered himself an experimentalist. In each play, the characters search for meaning amidst loneliness, love, the struggle for power and the valiancy of survival.
“The Chalky White Substance,” directed by Jillian Carter, is set in a future where the fallout from unnamed nuclear wars continually floats through the air. Luke and Mark, played by Christian Novotny and Max Antoine, meet at the edge of a canyon. It is the chalky white substance that covers the few inhabitants as they scramble in darkness and fear, fighting for the scarce resources of water, food, shelter and human warmth.
“The Traveling Companion,” directed by Dustin Witte, is about the relationship between a younger, inexperienced hustler full of potency named Beau, played by Kenyon Koenig, and an older, insecure writer named Vieux, played by Randy Hawthorne. Emotional and personal compromise can be assumed in a relationship in which one person is a paid "companion," but here the questions of who is being used and who is using are not so simply decided.
In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Lied Center has implemented new health and safety measures to protect the health and safety of patrons, artists, volunteers and staff. Visit the Lied Center's COVID-19 updates page for more information on what to expect.
Tickets are available through the Lied Center for Performing Arts Ticket Office, 402-472-4747, or online at www.liedcenter.org.