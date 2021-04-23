OmniArts to present 2 plays by Tennessee Williams

OmniArts Nebraska will present two short plays -- "The Chalky White Substance" and "The Traveling Companion" -- by one of the foremost dramatists of the 20th century, Tennessee Williams.

The curtain will rise for these plays Thursday through Saturday, April 29-May 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets.

Even with great commercial success, Williams always considered himself an experimentalist. In each play, the characters search for meaning amidst loneliness, love, the struggle for power and the valiancy of survival.

“The Chalky White Substance,” directed by Jillian Carter, is set in a future where the fallout from unnamed nuclear wars continually floats through the air. Luke and Mark, played by Christian Novotny and Max Antoine, meet at the edge of a canyon. It is the chalky white substance that covers the few inhabitants as they scramble in darkness and fear, fighting for the scarce resources of water, food, shelter and human warmth.