Olympus Track Club car wash fundraiser Sunday

Help send this local group of young adults and kids to the National Junior Olympics by getting your car washed at the Olympus Track Club fundraiser from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.

