OLLI welcomes fall in-person return, plus online courses

“It’s exciting to start off the new year with an event where we can once again meet face-to-face,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. “The last 16 months have been challenging, but some good did come from our experience with COVID-19: It forced us to find new ways to provide courses, allowing us to reach a broader audience across the state of Nebraska,” he said. “One thing is for certain, gone are the days where OLLI offers only in-person classes.”

Membership is required to participate in most course and events. Some events and activities may be open to the public. A $75 membership is good from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. Fall term 1 registration begins August 17.

This fall OLLI, is offering classes in four formats: in-person; Zoom livestream; a hybrid of in-person and Zoom; and recorded programming on the online platform Canvas. If you have a computer, smart phone or tablet, you can participate on Zoom. If you’re new to Zoom, the OLLI website has training videos and instructions to help you get started.

Jeanette Wellsandt, program coordinator, is new to OLLI, having been hired in April of this year.