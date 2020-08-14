OLLI to showcase programs on TV, online and on demand

You are never too old to learn something new. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, also known as OLLI at UNL, would like you to know that curiosity never retires.
OLLI is a program specifically designed for men and women age 50 years and older. OLLI is showcasing its courses and activities on television, online and on demand beginning in August and running through November. People from across Nebraska can watch and listen to a series of sample courses and learn more about the opportunities offered for lifelong learners.
Viewers can watch the OLLI Showcase, a 90-minute program, online to get a taste of the courses offered by OLLI.
“The Showcase is a virtual event created to give lifelong learners the chance to see and experience the OLLI program,” said Dee Aguilar, OLLI coordinator. “OLLI volunteers and staff strive to provide quality courses, events and travel opportunities year-round.”
In Lincoln, OLLI is broadcasting the program on the city’s cable educational access channels. Lincoln viewers can tune in to their cable TV provider to watch the program. A list of channels and show times are as follows:
TELEVISION
Lincoln cable educational access television channels:
• Allo – Channel 23
• Charter/Spectrum – Channel 1303
• Windstream Kinetic – Channel 1080
Show times for all TV channels are:
• Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
• Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.
• Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
The Showcase program includes video clips of OLLI courses, a glimpse of a performance by the OLLI/Lincoln Community Playhouse Radio Active Players, and four short presentations by instructors who are UNL faculty or retired faculty members, and a former high school science teacher.
The presentations include:
• "Fall Bulb Planting" with Sarah Browning, extension educator, Lancaster County Extension;
• "A Universe from Nothing" with Skip Morris, retired science teacher;
• "American Author Willa Cather" with Andrew Jewell, professor, UNL Libraries; and
• "The First Amendment" with Charlyne Berens, professor emeritus, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, UNL.
COVID-19 has opened up opportunities for OLLI to deliver programming online and on demand. As UNL shut down in March, in-person activities were not an option. Since spring, OLLI has been delivering programming through online platforms such as Zoom for video-conferencing and Canvas for recorded programming. Limited in-person courses are being offered this fall with safety and health protocols in place.
“We had already been moving toward online programming before COVID-19, but the pandemic sped up our implementation process,” said Bob Michl, curriculum coordinator. “All the positive feedback we’ve received through the programming provided in our spring and summer terms has encouraged our curriculum subcommittees to continue to work diligently to maintain the quality of programming. Now, people simply have multiple options on how to receive OLLI programs.”
Registration for OLLI's fall term 1 courses begins Tuesday, Aug. 18. While there are a few in-person activities, most courses are being offered online. For a $75 annual membership fee, OLLI members receive year-round programming from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. There are over 60 courses and events from which to choose in term 1. Several recorded courses are being offered on Canvas for a single fee.
Upcoming events this fall include a symposium on Saturday, Oct. 17: “Global Displacement: Political Conflict and Climate Change,” a collaboration between OLLI and the Winter Lecture Series. The symposium will be streamed live on Zoom and open to public. More information will be posted on the OLLI website.
For further information or to view the catalog, visit olli.unl.edu.
