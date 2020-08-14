OLLI to showcase programs on TV, online and on demand

COVID-19 has opened up opportunities for OLLI to deliver programming online and on demand. As UNL shut down in March, in-person activities were not an option. Since spring, OLLI has been delivering programming through online platforms such as Zoom for video-conferencing and Canvas for recorded programming. Limited in-person courses are being offered this fall with safety and health protocols in place.

“We had already been moving toward online programming before COVID-19, but the pandemic sped up our implementation process,” said Bob Michl, curriculum coordinator. “All the positive feedback we’ve received through the programming provided in our spring and summer terms has encouraged our curriculum subcommittees to continue to work diligently to maintain the quality of programming. Now, people simply have multiple options on how to receive OLLI programs.”

Registration for OLLI's fall term 1 courses begins Tuesday, Aug. 18. While there are a few in-person activities, most courses are being offered online. For a $75 annual membership fee, OLLI members receive year-round programming from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. There are over 60 courses and events from which to choose in term 1. Several recorded courses are being offered on Canvas for a single fee.