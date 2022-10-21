OLLI to host documentary film ‘Return of the Pawnees’

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, also known as OLLI at UNL, in collaboration with the Center for Great Plains Studies, will host the documentary film “Return of the Pawnees” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Center for Great Plains Studies, 1155 Q St.

The story of Roger Welsch’s reconciliation and the resulting re-emergence of the Pawnee culture in Nebraska is told in the short film “Return of the Pawnees.” In 2007, Roger and his wife, Linda Welsch, did what few descendants of the European immigrants have ever done in the 500-year history of America. They returned their land on the Loup River near Dannebrog to its original owners, the Pawnees. It had belonged to the Pawnee people before the U.S. government forcibly removed and relocated them to Oklahoma in 1875.

Roger Welsch, an author, humorist, folklorist and master storyteller, passed away at the age of 85 on Sept. 30. Welsch was a correspondent on the CBS New Sunday Morning program from 1987-1996, featuring segments of “Postcards from Nebraska.” Welsch was an honorary member of the Pawnee Nation and served as a representative of the Pawnee on the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

The film is co-produced by Margaret Jacobs, director of the Center for Great Plains Studies, and Keven Abourezk, a Lincoln journalist, activist and member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Charles “Boots” Kennedye, an Oklahoma based filmmaker and member of the Kiowa Tribe, is the film’s director. Jacobs and Abourezk will be speakers at the event.

The moderator will be Georgiana “George” Lee, a member of the Diné (Navajo) Tribe. Lee is the director of programs and projects for Vision Maker Media, a premier source for funding, development, production and distribution of Native American and Alaska native public broadcasting programs.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be made at https://cehs25.unl.edu/wconnect/ace/quickpick.awp or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.

OLLI at UNL is a member-driven organization committed to providing and promoting quality learning experiences, events and travel opportunities for adults 50 and over who believe that “curiosity never retires.” For more information about OLLI at UNL, visit https://olli.unl.edu.