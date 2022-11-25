Old World Christmas Market at Vine Church Dec. 2-3

Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road, will host an Old World Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, celebrating the traditions and festivities of Christmas.

The atmosphere of a German town square will be recreated inside the church with booths, lights and holiday decorations. Shoppers will find handcrafted wares and gifts, including jewelry, pet treats, holiday shirts, ornaments and fiber art.

There will also be a bakery and sweet shop, and arrangements of fresh greens for tables and porches. Seasonal food including soup, sliders and quiche will be available, or have a good cup of coffee or tea with a home-baked cookie plate.

Musical performances will entertain, and there will be a special children’s area. Funds raised will help the church make electrical improvements, and 10% of the church’s receipts will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Christmas Market hours are Friday from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Learn more at www.vineucc.org, on Facebook, or contact the church at vinechurch.ucc@gmail.com or 402-483-4781.