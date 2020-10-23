Officer who knelt with protesters credits teens’ leadership

Nebraska State Patrol Major Mike Jahnke was recognized recently for his role in de-escalating some of the tension stemming from protests the night of June 1 in the state Capitol area.

The 26-year law enforcement veteran’s decision to kneel with the protestors that night – peacefully and respectfully, for nine minutes – was credited with helping stem further damage.

The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.

Teens lauded

In accepting a recent award for his action, the officer credited the response by a group of teens led by a 17-year-old in mitigating a volatile situation.

Jahnke said peaceful protesters represented the majority of the estimated 400 people who gathered in Lincoln that evening as part of a nationwide response to the killing of George Floyd. About 20 people in the Lincoln crowd that night seemed determined to damage property and cause problems in general, according to the officer.

The tone of the disruptive environment changed when some positive peer pressure was applied by a group of teens led by a Lincoln youth named Dario, whom Jahnke labeled “a natural-born leader.”