Officer who knelt with protesters credits teens’ leadership

Nebraska State Patrol Major Mike Jahnke was recognized recently for his role in de-escalating some of the tension stemming from protests the night of June 1 in the state Capitol area.
The 26-year law enforcement veteran’s decision to kneel with the protestors that night – peacefully and respectfully, for nine minutes – was credited with helping stem further damage.
The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.
Teens lauded
In accepting a recent award for his action, the officer credited the response by a group of teens led by a 17-year-old in mitigating a volatile situation.
Jahnke said peaceful protesters represented the majority of the estimated 400 people who gathered in Lincoln that evening as part of a nationwide response to the killing of George Floyd. About 20 people in the Lincoln crowd that night seemed determined to damage property and cause problems in general, according to the officer.
The tone of the disruptive environment changed when some positive peer pressure was applied by a group of teens led by a Lincoln youth named Dario, whom Jahnke labeled “a natural-born leader.”
Determined to persuade the law violators to protest peacefully, the charismatic “de facto” group leader and other peaceful protesters eased the tension in Lincoln that night when he and Jahnke led the group in taking a knee and observing a nine-minute period of silence.
Jahnke said the coolness under pressure exhibited by the young group, led by the unheralded 17-year-old, prevented a bad situation from becoming much worse.
Widespread involvement
“It could’ve been much worse had it not been for young people who chose to get involved,” Jahnke reflected. “You could see people challenging the teens’ authority, but those young people stood their ground. They, as a group, deserve any and all of the credit. They were sincere and passionate.”
Jahnke shared his comments during an Oct. 7 breakfast meeting at Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch in Lincoln, where the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club gave the officer its annual Respect for Law Award.
The officer said he was humbled by the recognition. “So many people that night, both law enforcement and civilian, played significant roles.”
Jahnke, 52, is a former Lincoln resident currently living in North Platte. He was promoted last year to his current position.
