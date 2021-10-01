‘Off on a Tangent’ show at Gallery 9 thru October

“Off On a Tangent” is the theme of the show at Gallery 9 through Oct. 31. Five women artists are showcasing art forms that are different than the ordinary and perhaps even different from what they normally create. Viewers will be in for some surprises.

Jan Fox paints with fire, melted beeswax and tree resin in a process known as "encaustic." The melted medium is brushed onto a panel and fused to the previous layer using a propane or butane torch. Pigments, shellac, inks and many other materials can be added to create translucence and a highly textured or smooth, shiny surface.

This is especially challenging for Jan, as she suffers from a rare progressive lung disease known as LAM (lymphangioleiomyomatosis) and must be on oxygen 24/7. So you might question how someone using oxygen is able to “play with fire.” It is a matter of timing and knowing how long to remain off the oxygen while using a torch before blood saturation levels drop. For Jan, it’s about 7 minutes. Only a dedicated artist could do this for hours while creating enchanting and beautiful works of art.