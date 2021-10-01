‘Off on a Tangent’ show at Gallery 9 thru October

“Off On a Tangent” is the theme of the show at Gallery 9 through Oct. 31. Five women artists are showcasing art forms that are different than the ordinary and perhaps even different from what they normally create. Viewers will be in for some surprises.
Jan Fox paints with fire, melted beeswax and tree resin in a process known as "encaustic." The melted medium is brushed onto a panel and fused to the previous layer using a propane or butane torch. Pigments, shellac, inks and many other materials can be added to create translucence and a highly textured or smooth, shiny surface.
This is especially challenging for Jan, as she suffers from a rare progressive lung disease known as LAM (lymphangioleiomyomatosis) and must be on oxygen 24/7. So you might question how someone using oxygen is able to “play with fire.” It is a matter of timing and knowing how long to remain off the oxygen while using a torch before blood saturation levels drop. For Jan, it’s about 7 minutes. Only a dedicated artist could do this for hours while creating enchanting and beautiful works of art.
Carol DeVall creates miniature animals and “creatures” originally inspired by the Mexican Huichol Indians. She creates a form with clay and uses glue and wire to attach larger objects, and wax for adhering beads to the bisque lay. Her own ideas have transformed to images that evoke a feeling of magical folk art, both ancient and futuristic. New work with ceramic and ceramic assemblage will be in this show.
Su Harvey has retired from tile making and returned to her roots as a maker of small objects: jewelry, beading and figurative sculptures in a variety of mediums.
This show will feature her new jewelry using polyclay and metals, semiprecious stones, pearls and crystals with vintage and found objects. She greatly enjoys being surrounded by tiny, beautiful things.
Pam Young creates ceramic pieces that express her love of nature, especially animals: elephants, tigers, mice, wolves, racoons, whales, etc. Her black-and-white pieces are enchanting, and her small magnets as well as her large pots are popular items.
Gretchen Olberding usually paints pastoral scenes with soft pastels. But lately, she has been abstracting the landscape in vivid colors that will wake up your senses. She has gone “off on a tangent” with busy abstracts, completely unrelated to landscapes but still influenced by nature, incorporating new ideas and subconscious meanderings.
The exhibition opened Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 31 at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St. Daily hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Masks are still required for attendance.