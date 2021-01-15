Of trains, casinos and cannabis (oh my!)

Few titles could have such meaningful real estate impact as the three topics listed here.
Changes are coming. I suspect it's why you continue to read these 350 riveting words weekly. However, this article is written merely to point out these happenings in Lincoln from a real estate perspective, and the topics herein are not endorsed nor condemned by our brokerage, its agents or Coldwell Banker. Keep reading.
Woo woo! The train tracks that parallel Highway 2 through south Lincoln will now be a busy rail corridor. What could this mean for everyone living and working in south Lincoln? Will home prices and interest in property wane for buyers and sellers near the tracks? There are many issues to be worked out and potential opportunities in the real estate market. Did you know you can hear trains in every corner of our city? Too bad, trains were here first; we will just have to make do. All aboard!
With the recent gambling initiative passing and the high probability of casino gambling in our city, Lincoln is rolling the dice with positive and negative effects of the gaming areas that will be built near Highway 77 and Denton Road. The area will become flush with services — retail shopping, restaurants and bars — as businesses cash in. Will this additional influx of people to our city help our small businesses? What will happen to property prices — commercial, agricultural and residential — in that area? Deal the cards and place your bets!
If the Nebraska Legislature or the U.S. Congress has its way, Nebraskans may see cannabis grow operations and retail outlets budding all over the state. Every corner store may become a dispensary! We should be aware of this potential (for better or worse) in Nebraska. Cannabis use and growth lights up all kinds of real estate challenges and opportunities from commercial to residential, industrial to agricultural; or could it all go up in smoke?
