 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oasis Bluegrass Band to perform Wednesday
0 Comments

Oasis Bluegrass Band to perform Wednesday

  • 0
Oasis Bluegrass Band

The Oasis Bluegrass Band will perform Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Oasis Bluegrass Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The six-piece band features harmony vocals accompanied by guitar, bass, mandolin, dobro, banjo, harmonica and washboard. Performing in Lincoln and surrounding areas since 2003, Oasis plays bluegrass, gospel, folk … and sometimes a little acoustic rock ’n’ roll.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News