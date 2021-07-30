Oasis Bluegrass Band to perform Wednesday

The Oasis Bluegrass Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The six-piece band features harmony vocals accompanied by guitar, bass, mandolin, dobro, banjo, harmonica and washboard. Performing in Lincoln and surrounding areas since 2003, Oasis plays bluegrass, gospel, folk … and sometimes a little acoustic rock ’n’ roll.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

