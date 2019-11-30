O’Grady is Crime Stoppers UNL Police Officer of the Year

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers recognized University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Officer John O’Grady as the 2019 Crime Stoppers UNL Officer of the Year this fall at a luncheon and awards ceremony.
O’Grady is a 31-year veteran with the UNL Police Department. He has served in a variety of roles during his three decades of service, and along the way has gained a vast knowledge of the closed circuit TV surveillance system on the UNL campuses.
O’Grady’s familiarity with the CCTV system has helped him develop suspects for numerous cases, and he frequently assists other officers in locating camera footage that will benefit their investigations.
That knowledge and efficiency in gathering footage is directly linked to the viability of posting cases on Crime Stoppers. Over the past year, O’Grady has asked to include many cases on the Crime Stoppers blog. He also monitors new and active cases that may be related to previous and current Crime Stoppers cases. In addition, he helps other officers look for opportunities to request assistance from Crime Stoppers as a part of their investigations.
In appreciation for O’Grady’s efforts to promote utilization of Crime Stoppers and being an active law enforcement partner of the Crime Stoppers program, he is recognized as the 2019 Crime Stoppers UNL Officer of the Year.
Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-475-3600
