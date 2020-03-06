NWU’s Pfabe takes math teaching inside prison walls

Pfabe said there were steps to Stevenson’s talk on campus that focused on how to initiate change in people and society. They include getting proximate with people you wish to help, getting uncomfortable and getting outside your comfort zone, changing the narrative by thinking how to institute change, and having hope and being a positive influence.

In reflecting back to what she has gained in working with prisoners, Pfabe identifies with Stevenson’s principles and influence.

“There is nothing like getting proximate with people, especially those in prison,” said Pfabe, who teaches a 1.5 hour class on Friday afternoons at the Correctional Center. “These men and women (in prison) are worth our time. They are real people. They have a lot of baggage, but they have a lot of good in them. This is a big passion of mine.”

Pfabe also gets inspiration and direction from one of her professorial colleagues at Wesleyan in James Perry. She said he taught in the prison system prior to her, and they share a passion to help and provide hope for those less advantaged.

Once, when teaching a class in prison, a student asked what her preconceived notions were about teaching in prison. Was she scared?