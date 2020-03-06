NWU’s Pfabe takes math teaching inside prison walls

Kristie Pfabe has a passion for numbers and education. Add to that, a passion for the numbers in our prison system.
Pfabe is a mathematics professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She’s been teaching at Wesleyan for the past 20 years. As of 2018, she’s been teaching math at the Lincoln Correctional Center and at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Pfabe presented “Teaching Math in Prison” to the Executive Club on Monday, March 2, in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
She said one of the predominant surprises she has had through the prison teaching program is how much she has grown as a teacher, and how much she has learned from her students.
“With the diversity in students here that is so great, from college level math background to grade school, it has shaped how I teach,” said Pfabe, who volunteers at the prison. “I’ve come to know these students so well. And, when you know your students so well, you can become a more effective teacher.”
One of Pfabe’s inspirations comes from Bryan Stevenson and his book “Just Mercy.” She said she met Stevenson when he came to the Wesleyan campus.
“The first thing he said to us was ‘I’m so happy to be here in Lincoln. My message to you would be to go out and change the world,’” Pfabe recounts from the 2017 visit by Stevenson. “His book helped solidify my decision to teach in prison.”
Pfabe said there were steps to Stevenson’s talk on campus that focused on how to initiate change in people and society. They include getting proximate with people you wish to help, getting uncomfortable and getting outside your comfort zone, changing the narrative by thinking how to institute change, and having hope and being a positive influence.
In reflecting back to what she has gained in working with prisoners, Pfabe identifies with Stevenson’s principles and influence.
“There is nothing like getting proximate with people, especially those in prison,” said Pfabe, who teaches a 1.5 hour class on Friday afternoons at the Correctional Center. “These men and women (in prison) are worth our time. They are real people. They have a lot of baggage, but they have a lot of good in them. This is a big passion of mine.”
Pfabe also gets inspiration and direction from one of her professorial colleagues at Wesleyan in James Perry. She said he taught in the prison system prior to her, and they share a passion to help and provide hope for those less advantaged.
Once, when teaching a class in prison, a student asked what her preconceived notions were about teaching in prison. Was she scared?
“No, but what I worried about the most was that they (prisoners) may not participate,” Pfabe said. “What surprised me the most was how they let themselves be so vulnerable, which helped them learn. And, the quality of their homework and the attention to detail was amazing. I gave out a problem for them to work on with their homework, and the next week in class, one of the students told me he had spent 30 hours on that problem alone.”
Another recurring theme Pfabe talked about from the program was how thankful the students were to have her come and teach every week.
“The gratitude was nothing like I ever expected,” she said. “Part of the experience for me was heartbreaking, though. They would tell me thank you for my time, and someone would say ‘nobody ever comes down here to help.’ That is difficult to hear. Their commitment is remarkable.”
Pfabe said she is welcomed and supported by the prison staff.
Another heart-wrenching experience for Pfabe is some of the hopelessness in the prison setting. Inmates tend to lack hope and a sense of future outside the prison walls.
“Some of those men are afraid to get out of prison, because they feel they don’t have the skills to be successful on the outside,” Pfabe said.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.