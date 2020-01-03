NWU and LSW choirs to perform Jan. 12

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir will perform a home concert with the Lincoln Southwest High School Choir Sunday, Jan. 12, at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Free admission. For more details, call 402-465-2269.
Tags
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today