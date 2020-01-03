You are the owner of this article.
NWU and LSW choirs to perform Jan. 12
The Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir will perform a home concert with the Lincoln Southwest High School Choir Sunday, Jan. 12, at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Free admission. For more details, call 402-465-2269.

