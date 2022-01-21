NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet Feb. 5

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 26th Hunting Heritage Banquet, sponsored by the Salt Valley Longbeards, will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with social time and games for adults and children, and a silent auction with dozens of items. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

A live auction including wildlife artwork, sculptures, outdoor items, furniture, hunting accessories and more will begin about 8:15 p.m.

This is a family event, and youth of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend with their parents. There will be drawings for adult and youth items including Life Time Hunting Permits for youth. Your attendance helps NWTF “Save the Habitat, Save the Hunt.”

Tickets must be purchased before Feb. 1 at https://events.nwtf.org/270030-2022 or by contacting Adam Hohbein, 402-806-3041. The cost to attend, including a one-year membership in NWTF, is $55 for an individual, $75 for a couple (one NWTF membership) and $20 for youth under 17 (includes a Jakes membership).

A special Sponsor Membership can be purchased for $300, which includes some special gifts from NWTF and dinner for two at the Hunting Heritage Banquet. Each Sponsor Member will be eligible for a special “Sponsor Only” drawing for a great prize. Corporate tables and general raffle tickets are also available. See the website listed above for details.

