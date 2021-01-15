'Nunsense' coming to TADA Theater Feb. 5-21

"Nunsense" is coming to the main stage at the TADA Theater, 701 P St., Feb. 5-21, with 7:30 p.m. curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

This heavenly theatrical production follows the crazy antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a unique situation resulting in having to put on a hilarious benefit performance, which includes songs and spontaneous comic interludes. Nunsense offers a family-friendly cornucopia of humor.

The cast includes Judy Anderson (Sister Mary Regina), Erin Mundus (Sister Mary Hubert), Cris Rook (Sister Mary Amnesia), Beth King (Sister Robert Anne), Sarah Patterson (Sister Mary Leo) and accompanist Alicia Opoku (Sister Mary Keys).

"Nunsense" is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, scenic design and painting by Dustin Witte, costumes by Judy Sheehan, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Dylan Warren and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley.