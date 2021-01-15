'Nunsense' coming to TADA Theater Feb. 5-21

"Nunsense" is coming to the main stage at the TADA Theater, 701 P St., Feb. 5-21, with 7:30 p.m. curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
This heavenly theatrical production follows the crazy antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a unique situation resulting in having to put on a hilarious benefit performance, which includes songs and spontaneous comic interludes. Nunsense offers a family-friendly cornucopia of humor.
The cast includes Judy Anderson (Sister Mary Regina), Erin Mundus (Sister Mary Hubert), Cris Rook (Sister Mary Amnesia), Beth King (Sister Robert Anne), Sarah Patterson (Sister Mary Leo) and accompanist Alicia Opoku (Sister Mary Keys).
"Nunsense" is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, scenic design and painting by Dustin Witte, costumes by Judy Sheehan, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Dylan Warren and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley.
"Nunsense" will begin The TADA Theater’s 2021 Main Stage Series that was just announced—one of the first theaters in the United States to do so. Several of its major productions this year will be livestreamed, as well as in-person attendance following all directed health measures. These include a new air purification system that helps make the air inside the theater as clean as labs and hospitals.
TADA has acquired a three-camera livestreaming platform that will allow the productions to be seen nationally. The theater has named Brett Hadley as director of livestream and production for 2021, to oversee this area during this transitional time when many patrons are unable to attend in person and still want to be able to enjoy the shows this coming year.
Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $18. The TADA Theater also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for its patrons. For details, contact the TADA Theater box office at 402-438-TADA (8232).
"Nunsense" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The show is sponsored locally by Farmers Mutual Insurance, Legacy Retirement Communities and Union Bank and Trust.