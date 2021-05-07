NU State Museums to participate in Blue Star program

All three University of Nebraska State Museum locations will participate in the Blue Star Museums program for 2021.

Active-duty military personnel, including the National Guard, Reserves and their families, will qualify for free admission to Morrill Hall in Lincoln, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal, and Trailside Museum of Natural History in Crawford from Armed Forces Day, May 15, through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“I look forward to honoring the service of our military families with free admission as part of the museum’s participation in the Blue Star program,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum.

The program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, Department of Defense and museums across the United States. Active-duty military personnel and their families may book advance tickets online or present a military ID at entrance to receive the free passes. A military ID will also be required at entry for those who purchase online tickets. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged to guarantee museum entry at desired times.